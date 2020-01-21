Macmillan specialist to provide information in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Rugby next week

Free cancer information and support is coming to Warwickshire from Monday January 27 to Friday 31.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth and Rugby with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Macmillan information and support specialist Caroline Lewis.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Cancer can affect every part of your life, not just your health.

The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer which can be particularly hard for people just after Christmas.

Macmillan research shows that four out of five of people are, on average, £570 a month worse off because of a cancer diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

The visits will take place outside the Market Hall Museum in Warwick on Tuesday January 28 from 9am to 3pm, outside Leamington Town Hall on Wednesday January 29 from 9am to 3pm, at Kenilworth Market on Thursday January 30 from 9am to 4pm and at Elliott's Field Retail Park in Rugby on Friday January 31 from 9am to 3pm.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, says: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

"We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the dates mentioned above, we’re there to answer any questions about cancer.

"Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

"We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html