The M40 near Warwick has reopened after an earlier incident.

The southbound section of the road was closed for a number of hours this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry.

The road has now reopened.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.50am.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road closure had led to long tailback and delays around the area.

There still some delays in the area.