'Lucky escape' for motorist after tree falls on car at Edgehill near Kineton

A motorist had a 'lucky escape' after a large oak tree fell on top a car as it travelled up Edgehill from Kineton toward Banbury last night (Monday January 13).

Warwickshire Police were called to the B4086 in Warmington shortly before 7.50pm yesterday (Monday January 13) following a report a tree had fallen onto a car and was blocking the road.

Tree fallen on car incident near Edgehill

No one suffered injuries and the road was initially closed, but re-opened a few hours later.

Chris Wyatt, the managing director at CTS Forestry and Arboriculture Ltd, who was called out to the incident by Warwickshire County Highways for his role as a tree surgeon in nearby Kineton, referred to the incident as a 'lucky escape.'

Chris said: "It was on Edgehill. They were driving up the road from Kineton toward Banbury and as they were going up (the knoll) a big oak tree uprooted and fell. It came down on top of the car.

"I think there was two people in the car. They were very very lucky. Luckily they weren't injured.

"If they'd been a split second earlier there could've been serious injuries and the tree would've landed on their laps. They would've been pinned in the car."

Chris said they got the call around 9.30pm to help as they're one of five contractors used by the county council.

He added: "It was a combination of strong gusty winds and all the rain that saturated the ground around trees.

"We get called in to deal with the aftermath doing the clear up. We came in to clear the road.

"Warwickshire Highways are extremely proactive. They're very proactive on getting the roads open as soon as possible.

"I imagine we'll be out again tonight (Tuesday January 14) as stronger winds are due out with 50mph to 60mph gusts."