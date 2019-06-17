Long standing Leamington shop is making way for branch of fashion brand chain Seasalt

Parkinsons has closed its Regent Street shop in Leamington town centre and this will make way for a branch of multi-million fashion brand Seasalt.

A notice in the door window of the long-standing branch of the heritage and lifestyle clothing shop says: "A big thank you to our loyal and lovely customers.

Parkinsons in Regent Street, Leamington, has now closed.

"This store will now close.

"Fear not, this will not be another coffee bar.

"Our friends Seasalt will be opening shortly.

"Please continue to visit us at The Boot Room [In Leamington], in Meer Street in Stratford-upon-Avon or online at Parkinsonslifestyle.com."

The sign in the window at Parkinsons.

"Hope to see you soon, from us all at Parkinsons."

Seasalt is a fast-growing retailer which was founded in Cornwall.

