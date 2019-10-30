Long standing independent Leamington shop to close this weekend

Retiring retailer Toni McLellan has thanked her "many very loyal customers" ahead of closing the shop she has ran for more than 25 years in Leamington for the last time.

The Cook Shop in Regent Street will close today until Friday (November 1) and then for good under Toni's ownership until the end of its trading hours on Sunday (November 3).

Toni McLellan (left) is retiring and closing The Cook Shop in Regent Street, Leamington, at the weekend.

There is currently a half-price closing down sale taking place at the shop.

In a statement on the shop's website Toni has said: "I’m very sad to be closing, but the time is right to do so and I’m looking forward to retirement.

“Myself and my dedicated team have always enjoyed meeting and helping people.

"I’m happy to say that many of our regulars have now become friends.

Inside The Cook Shop in Regent Street, Leamington.

“I will miss coming to work in Leamington, it’s a beautiful town with a vibrant community, but I am excited about new adventures.”

For more information about the forthcoming closure visit www.cookshop.net