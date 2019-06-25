Lillington residents surprised by new speed hump which covers tree root

Lillington residents "could not believe their eyes" when they saw a 'new version' of a speed hump had been added to a road in the area.

A tree root going across the road in part of Haddon Road and lifting the tarmac has been causing issues for some time.

The 'speed hump' covering a tree root in Haddon Road.

One resident said: "They [Warwickshire County Council's highways department] investigated a long while back but made problems worse.

"Now, instead of fixing problem properly for the safety of road users, they have painted white lines on it to turn it into speed hump - or half a speed hump."