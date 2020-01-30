Lighthorne community centre receives £2,500 boost thanks to village pub and major beer brand

Lighthorne Village Hall has received £2,500 in crucial funding thanks to village pub The Antelope and a UK-wide initiative from alcohol brand Carling.

The committee recently extended the village hall with the construction of a new annexe before continuing in its fundraising efforts to fully furnish the new building.

Erika Lilley, of The Antelope pub in Lighthorne, with villagers at the village hall.

It applied for a £2,500 grant through the Your Pub Can campaign led by leading pub company, Ei Publican Partnerships, and part of Carling’s overarching initiative Made Local - a multi-million-pound investment in regional projects across the UK.

The hall plays a vital role in the community and provides services such as Lighthorne’s rural post office, a place for local groups to meet and somewhere for elderly villagers to come together.

Tom Lilley, the publican of The Antelope accessed funding by taking part in the campaign which not-for-profit community groups and projects could apply for through the pub.

Tom said: “The village hall is a real hub here in Lighthorne and it’s important to everyone that it has the facilities needed to support our community. I know this funding will make a real difference to so many people and it’s a pleasure to have played a small part in making it happen.”

Sandra Shaw, member of the village hall committee, added: “We’re extremely grateful to Tom and Erika from The Antelope for supporting us through this process.

"This funding will help us to finish and transform the new annexe of the village hall.

"The new furniture will make a real difference to all the groups that use the space for different activities and will give us the opportunity to host a wider variety of events.”

Nick Light, Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “We’ve partnered with Molson Coors and Carling so that our network of pubs can sign up to help support projects that hugely benefit local communities.

“From tidying up green spaces, to building sport and recreational facilities, there are so many good causes out there that work tirelessly to improve the communities we live in and they deserve to be supported.

"We want our pubs to help ensure that community projects get the investment they need to continue with their efforts.”

Through the programme several community action projects applied to receive funding and support in order to develop plans.

Investment has been used for everything from revamping a community centre to fixing the facilities of an amateur sports team; maintaining allotments or providing a service to support vulnerable members of the community.

For more information on the project visit www.yourpubcan.com