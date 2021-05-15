Leamington youngsters can take part in anti-knife crime group's free boxing sessions

Leamington-based anti knife crime campaign Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife will be putting on free boxing lessons for children in the town aged between ten and 16.

Sessions for the 12-week courses will be held from 5pm to 6pm at the Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street on Tuesdays and the Sydni Centre in Cottage Square, Sydenham, on Thursdays.

Benjamin Spann, the founder of the campaign, said: "We are offering the courses as an insight into boxing and to also fill their time with something positive.

Leamington-based anti knife crime campaign Change Your Life Put Down Your Knife will be putting on free boxing lessons for children in the town aged between ten and 16. Pictured is campaign founder Benjamin Spann.

"We will be signposting our youth to local boxing groups in our area if they would like to progress with the sport once completing a course.

"These sessions will include raising awareness about county lines drugs gang grooming, bullying and the effects of carrying a knife."