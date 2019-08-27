Leamington wrestling fanatic met his heroes thanks to supported living scheme manager

A wrestling fanatic from Leamington has had his dream of meeting a wrestling hero come true thanks to the manager of the supported living scheme were he lives.

Adrian has lived at All Saints House in Bath Place since July last year and manager Natasha Pender has credited him for bringing much joy and laughter to the building.

To show her appreciation to Adrian, Natasha decided she would try to arrange for him to have one of his dreams come true - for him to meet a wrestling hero.

She and support worker Rhys Taylor took Adrian to a show where afterwards he was invited back stage to meet English professional wrestler Joseph Connors and his fellow competitors on the night.

Natasha said: “The show was awesome, the atmosphere was fab and Adrian was up out of his chair joining in with the crowd, booing, cheering and chanting at the wrestlers. At one point I had to tell him to calm down as I thought he was going to lose his voice.

“I have no words to describe the atmosphere back stage, from when Adrian was walked in by Joe Connor, being introduced to all the wrestlers, and for these guys to have spent some time with him.

Adrian, Natasha Pender and Rhys Taylor on their way to the show.

“There are no words that can describe the feeling of knowing how happy Adrian was that evening.

“Its things like that which make working in this sector worth it.”