Leamington woman warned she would die if she did not change her lifestyle is now a weight loss wonder and a business award contender

A Leamington woman who lost nine stone after she was warned she could die if she did not make significant lifestyle changes could now win a national award for one of the businesses she owns.

Weighing 23 stone, and after being very ill with pneumonia in 2015, Rachel Baker was told she would die before she was 50.

Rachel Baker before her weight loss (left) and after (right).

Over the next 18 months, Rachel went on to lose a massive 9 stone in weight and as part of that she learned to run.

Others saw the change in her and asked her about how she had achieved this so she set up SlimFit5k and over the past year has taught more than 50 people to run as a way of managing her physical and mental health.

She is also a Mental Health Champion for Run Together and Mind.

In January 2019, after being made redundant from a second job, Rachel also trained to be a life, growth and wellbeing coach and now, through Acorn Academy Coaching, helps people to move on in their lives after experiencing events such as illness, loss, relationship breakdown, relocation and redundancy.

Rachel does this alongside working as an adoption social worker and caring for two young children, who she and her partner adopted six years ago -

Both of the youngsters have additional emotional needs and one is deaf.

SlimFit5K and Acorn Academy Coaching are now finalists in The Family Network Recognition National Business Awards in the New Business/Start Up category.

Rachel said: “I am so proud and honoured to have been announced as a Finalist.

"I enjoy both my life coaching and run leader businesses but to be able to help people at the same time as doing something I love is amazing and feels so rewarding".

The Family Network has more than ten branches in the UK and supports mums, dads and families in business with free networking events and affordable workshops.

It provides online and offline support and does not charge membership fees which means people can attend when they want.

This is the sixth year it has hosted its National Business Awards 'to recognise hard working familIes across the UK'.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday March 28 at the DoubleTree Hilton in Bournemouth.

