Leamington tutor up for regional award for her business which aims to help all GCSE pupils to pass English and maths exams first time

An award-winning tutor from Leamington is a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur category at Friday's West Midlands (March 6) FSB Small Business Awards.

Sophie Parker's Tutor In A Box business, based at the Althorpe Enterprise Hub in Leamington, was born out of her vision that every pupil in the UK can pass their Maths and English GCSE exams first time.

Sophie saw a huge need for extra education support - initially for Maths students at GCSE level and then younger - but understood that private tuition may not always be the best solution.

The yellow Tutor in Box boxes contains interactive resources aimed at inspiring students and are all fully aligned to the national curriculum.

Sophie said: “So many people say they can’t do maths.

"They wear it like a badge of pride and we’re trying to change that.

"We’re showing people that learning can be fun, engaging and interactive."

