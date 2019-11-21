Leamington Town Hall plans are put on hold

Plans for the future of Leamington’s historic Town Hall have been put on hold .

While plans for the rest of the Creative Quarter regeneration project in the area to the south of the Parade in Leamington town centre were taken forward by Warwick District Council (WDC), proposals for the town hall have been put on hold while the Royal Pump Rooms has been removed from the plan completely.

Complex Developments Projects (CDP), which is working with the council on the project, put forward a number of suggestions for the various sites in the Creative Quarter including turning the town hall into a cinema with a restaurant space as a 'preferred option'.

The district council has passed the CDP report, but did not agree to take all parts of the scheme forward.

A WDC spokeswoman said: “In agreeing to progress work on the Creative Quarter, the council has specified those schemes it wishes to take forward.

"These include Spencer Yard and the restoration of the former United Reformed Church on Spencer Street, but do not include the Royal Pump Room.

"There are therefore no plans to consider the Royal Pump Rooms as a Creative Quarter project.

“Proposals for the Town Hall have been put on hold pending further work to be undertaken by the council.

“This will be done in consultation with the town council and will review management and ownership options and possible future uses of the building in the event that the council vacates it.

"Only once this is complete will we consider possible future uses for the Town Hall.”

CDP later recommended the town hall and pump rooms remain in the ownership of the council or that of a charitable trust to allow public access.