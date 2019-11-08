Leamington Town Hall could be used as cinema as part of regeneration project

Leamington Town Hall could be transformed into a cinema and restaurant space as part of a project to regenerate part of the town centre.

Warwick District Council has been working with Complex Development Projects (CDP) on the plan for a Creative Quarter centred around some of the main buildings to the south of the Parade in Leamington

Leamington Town Hall.

CDP has prepared a 'Phase One Report' , which will require approval by the council's executive at its meeting on (Wednesday November 13), which focuses on four key locations and potential uses for these sites if the project goes ahead.

Among these sites is the town hall, for which CDP's preferred option would be to include "a restaurant space and potentially a cinema on the upper floors."

Other options listed in the report are to use the listed building as a meeting place for creative businesses combined with some shared business space or to simply just carry out basic refurbishment while maintaining the existing uses for the building.

A report from the council says: "With regard to the town hall, the Phase One Report recognises that this building is a key asset for the council and an important public building in the town.

"It is important that CDP is not recommending that this building is sold to it but, in view of its strategic and community importance remains in public - or possibly charitable - ownership.

"In considering CDP's proposals for the town hall, the Member Reference Group was mindful that the future of the building should be considered very carefully and was keen to understand possible future development and management options before it made a final decision in relation to the proposals.

"It also wished to be assured that there had been thorough engagement with key partners and stakeholders in particular Leamington Town Council, before any decision is made."

The United Reform Church, former dole office and nursery in Spencer Street and attached to Spencer Yard have been earmarked for use as a creative business space with the open space in the yard to be used for pop-up events.

Bath Place car park has been recommended for use as a living and working space including 'affordable housing' while the arches and part of the car park could be a new hub for food markets and creative retail businesses.

Court Street Car Park and the Stoneleigh Arms could be turned into a new car park with office space and the pub could be refurbished and become a cafe with residential and commercial units above and to the rear respectively.

A residential living and working site with offices and shop units have also been listed as potential uses.

