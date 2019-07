Roadworks have closed off part of Warwick Road close to the Leamington town centre for the next week.

Signs posted on Warwick Road say it will be closed from Sunday July 14 to Tuesday July 23 for resurfacing work to be completed. The road will be closed on weekdays from 9am to 3.30pm.

Warwick Road closure for resurfacing

The road closure is from Russell Street juncture of Warwick Road through to the Parade.

The roadworks also include footpath repair, street light replacement and drainage repairs.