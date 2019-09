A Leamington town centre road has been closed for road resurfacing.

Regent Street will be closed during business operating hours along the Parade.

Regent Street is closed for resurfacing from 9am to 4.30pm from September 9 to September 27.

The street is closed from Windsor Street to Park to Park Street.

There is still access to properties along the street.

Find out more about road closures for road works on the Warwickshire County Council website.