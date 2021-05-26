Leamington theatre company will be on tour again this summer - the first time in more than a year

An outdoor production staged by Heartbreak Productions.

Leamington-based theatre company Heartbreak Productions will be hitting the road for the first time in more than a year this summer.

The group will go on tour with four different open air shows, which had been planned for last year before coronavirus caused them to be postponed.

Heartbreak will be putting on 250 performances across four different shows at venues across the UK and Ireland.

And all of the shows will be opening in Leamington for the start of the tour in the coming weeks.

Marking the 100th anniversary of The Roaring 20s, The Great Gatsby will be served up with a twist of Heartbreak style.

Set at a garden party, this adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic will take its audiences on a wild ride through Gatsby and Daisy’s romance - with a generous splash of jazz.

Performances will take place at Jephson Gardens on Wednesday June 2 and Thursday June 3 from 7.30pm on both nights.

David Walliams’ family-friendly best-seller, Mr Stink, returns to Heartbreak’s summer catalogue for the first time since 2015.

Ten-year-old Chloe and the housing-challenged Mr Stink forge an extraordinary and rewarding friendship that takes them to the heady heights of live television and Downing Street via a garden shed.

The programme will include the winning poem written on the theme of homelessness for Heartbreak’s 2020 Poetry Competition.

Many venues will also be collecting for the charity Shelter at the performances.

Open-air staple, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, weaves its way through tangled lovers, warring fairies, and hapless human beings but it is a Heartbreak Productions adaptation.

So, transporting the action to an environmental protest camp, Heartbreak uses Shakespeare’s timeless imagery to emphasise the importance of the environment with costumes and sets created from recycled materials.

Shows will take place at Jephson Gardens on Tuesday June 8 Wednesday June 9 from 7.30pm.

Based on Brothers Grimm fairy tales, Wonder With Grimm promises audiences an enchantin evening full of magic, puppetry, music, and dance - with altered endings and a modern twist.

To round off the evening, Heartbreak will performs an original fairy tale penned by their Find Your Voice competition winner, Kasper, a Year 4 pupil from Leamington.

Performances take place at Jephson Gardens on June 11 at 6.30pm and June 12 at 2pm and 6.30pm.

Maddy Kerr, Heartbreak’s executive director, said: “We are so delighted to be able to tour again this summer and hope we can continue to

provide safe and exciting entertainment for audiences as the restrictions gradually ease.

"We can’t wait to see people relaxing with a picnic and soaking up some much needed sunshine - and enjoying some cracking theatre."