Leamington store employee threatened with violence during theft of alcohol

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information following an incident of theft of alcohol and threat of violence at a store in Leamington.

The incident occurred after the offender entered store in Tachbrook Road and took a four-pack of lager.

The the offender was challenged he threatened a member of staff.

The incident happened at 10pm on Sunday November 10.

The offender was described as a white male, slim build wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 418 of November 10.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.