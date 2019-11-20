Leamington shopping centre to be venue for zombie apocalypse event

Zombies will invade the Royal Priors Shopping Centre as part of an interactive event taking place in Leamington on Friday (November 22) and

Trapped in a shopping centre after hours, brave teams of survivors are required to explore the Royal Priors and try to end the zombie apocalypse once and for all.

With military forces now completely defeated and civilisation left in ruins they will need to find out what went wrong.

The event, which recently won a ScareCon award as the UK’s best zombie experience, incorporates escape room-style clues, immersive moments of deep suspense, theatrical interactions and ultimately 'running for your life'.

Events Director Ash Gamon, of Wicked Experiences which produces the event, said: "We tour our experience all over the UK and it always gets a great response from our zombie loving guests.

"This year we have made the event even bigger with more zombies, more scares and a brand-new mission.

"We think that this experience at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre is going to be truly terrifying for everyone.”

Sarah Jones, Royal Priors Shopping Centre manager, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome such a spooktacular event to the centre and will be frighteningly good fun for all those who take part.”

Tickets are priced at £45 per person (plus booking fee) and are on sale now.

They are limited and selling fast so if you want to secure a ticket to the end of the world, you’re encouraged to book straight away at www.ZombieNightmare.co.uk

