Leamington shoppers unhappy with Tesco's price rises at its town centre store - due to its 'rebranding'

The Tesco in Leamington town centre still has the Metro branding in its signage but is now an Express branch.

Shoppers have expressed concerns that the 'rebranding' of a supermarket branch in Leamington town centre will hit them and others in the pocket.

Some have contacted the Courier after Tesco in the Parade changed from being a Metro to an Express branch - the latter's prices being geared more towards 'convenience store' type shopping where customers buy groceries to cover them for a day or two.

Among those who have been in touch are Ronni Pendleton.

Ronni, 79, who lives at Carlton House in Regent Street, uses the branch about twice a week spending between £16 and £27 each time travelling on foot despite being registered as disabled and using a walking frame which she hangs her shopping bags from.

She said: "The prices seem very dear now.

"The packets of microwave vegetables I like to get have gone up from £1.25 to £1.75.

"The long-life milk I buy has gone up from £1.80 up to £2.

"And the yoghurts I get would cost 1.10 or if they're on offer £1 but they have gone up to up to £1.30 so that's about £1 more I spent on three items.

"It's disgusting really.

"I have shopped at Tesco ever since they have been about and I thought it was lovely when they opened a branch in the town centre.

"I could shop around at M&S, Tesco and Poundland and get a cheaper shop but I shouldn't have to do that.

"Tesco's prices are similar to those at M&S which I had always considered to be more expensive

"I could travel to the Tesco in Warwick by as well but it's very difficult for me and I shouldn't have to go that far to get cheaper prices from the same Supermarket company.

"I can afford to pay the extra but I am worried for other people who are on more of a budget."

Tesco has said that the change of brand for the branch is the result of work it started in 2019 to reflect the fact that many of its customers were using Metro stores for their convenience shop.

Overall, Tesco is going to change 89 of its Metro stores to Express branches.

A spokeswoman for Tesco said: "“Over the last few years, we have seen our customers’ shopping habits change and we have taken the decision to re-brand all of our Metro stores to better reflect this.

"Our Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70 per cent of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day so the majority of them will be rebranded as Express stores.”