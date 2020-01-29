Leamington school's "special" supervisor Maxine has looked after thousands of children over five decades

Pupils and staff at a Leamington primary school have said a big thank you to a stalwart lunchtime supervisor who has worked there for five decades.

Maxine Tabour started working at St Paul's Primary School when it was at its former site in Cross Street.

Lunchtime supervisor, Maxine Tabour, who will be 80 this year, has worked St Paul's School in Leamington for 50 years. Pictured: Linda Tabour (Daughter In Law), Maxine Tabour, Matthew Bown (Headteacher) together with pupils.

She said she took the part-time job to help pay the mortgage on the house she and her husband David, a retied plumber, bought in Granville Street.

Maxine, 79, and now of Campion Road has worked under six headteachers at the school, which moved to Upper Holly Walk several years ago.

Her children Keith and Dawn, who are now both in their 50s, are former pupils.

She said: "I remember the old site and how children had to use a toilet block across the playground - it's all mod cons now.

"The children I look after haven't changed a lot over the years though - they're all lovely.

"I want to carry on doing this, I'm not planning to retire."

Matthew Bown, the school's current headteacher, said: "Maxine is a very well respected and well thought of member of staff to both pupils and the staff.

"Her 50 years of service at St. Paul's Church of England Primary School is something I and the Headteacher's before me would like to thank her for.

"She has looked after thousands of children over her 50 years, some of which now have their children at the school also.

"She is a very special lady and we are lucky to have her with us."