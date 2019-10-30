Leamington school and Southam Air Cadets join forces to hold another fundraising swim for military patients' charity

North Leamington School and the Southam Air Cadets are again joining forces to hold a sponsored swim to raise money for the Fisher House charity.

Fisher House is a 'home away from home' for military patients and their families on the site of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Southam Air Cadets Visit Fisher House

The sponsored swim will take place at Southam Leisure Centre on Sunday November 17 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

This will be the sixth annual event of this type.

For more information on joining the event, sponsorship forms, and where to donate, ring Ray Kirton on 07969 423585 or Southam Leisure Centre staff on 817788.

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scuba-action

