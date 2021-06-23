Leamington salon celebrating 30 years in business

Liz Usher, owners of Vogue International, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Photo supplied

The team at a salon in Leamington is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Vogue International, which is based in Tavistock Street, is run by Liz Usher.

Liz began her journey in Tavistock Street in 1991. Her first competition was the same year when the team won an award for Tresemme for 'outstanding salon of the year award'. This was the start of many.

She went on to put on events for many charities including the Myton Hospices.

Events have included auctions, fashion shows and fashion shoots for local and international magazines to name a few.

Over the years Liz has raised more than £50,000.

Liz and her late husband Neil, also invented the company called Easyfoil.

This was an invention that changed the way foiling was carried in salon hairdressing across the world.

2021 marks Vogue's 30th year in business and Liz and the team say they are extremely passionate about what they do for their clients.

Liz said: "We are delighted to have been in the town for 30 years.

"We would like to thank people for their support - including family, friends and our beloved clients."