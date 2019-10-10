Leamington's Mountain Warehouse store could be on the move

Leamington's Mountain Warehouse branch could be on the move.

Currently Mountain Warehouse, which specialises in outdoor clothing and equipment, is located at 102 the Parade.

Mountain Warehouse on the Parade in Leamington.

Mountain Warehouse first opened in Leamington in 2008 and now it looks like the retailer could be moving to another premises within the town centre.

Plans have now been submitted to Warwick District Council for new signs at the former Second Cup coffee shop in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre by the Warwick Street entrance.

Second Cup closed down last year after only being open in the town for a short while.

The former Second Cup coffee shop site in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington.

When staff in the Leamington branch of Mountain Warehouse were asked this week if they were moving they were not aware of any plans.

Currently plans have only been submitted for signs but a spokesperson from Mountain Warehouse said that they will be moving to the shopping centre and that they will also be taking over two floors.

It is not yet known when the plans will go before a committee at Warwick District Council.

James Stocker, a senior project manager at Mountain Warehouse, said: “I can confirm that we are relocating to Royal Priors Shopping Centre in the near future.

"Since we first opened in 2008, sales in Leamington have been strong, and we have decided to move to a larger unit which spans over two floors.

"We are excited to be able to showcase a greater selection of products to the people of Warwickshire, and continue to share our passion for the outdoors with this wonderful town.”

To view or comment on the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search W/19/1241