Leamington retailers are back behind the mic to spread love for town centre

Town centre retailers are spreading their love for Leamington with a fun rendition of The Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ to inspire locals to support their high street.

They have got behind the mic to sing their own version of the 1960s hit with the lyrics and title adapted to ‘All You Need Is Leam’ to reflect the town and all the experiences it has to offer.

Pictured during filming at Esqu Beauty are, from left to right, Elina Sarkar, Emma-Jane Harris, Julie Stephenson, Amy Selby-Hammond, Vicky Bazhan and Claire Chappell (all from Esqu Beauty), with Lily Thompson, Alison Shaw and on the couch, Gary Jones (all from BID Leamington).

The performances have been filmed by BID Leamington for a video to be launched on social media on Monday, February 10 to coincide with the start of this year’s Love Leam campaign.

Love Leam aims to showcase different aspects of the town and encourage people to discover and enjoy new experiences.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “This is the third time we have produced a video of retailers singing a Leamington version of a classic tune as a fun way to encourage people to support their town centre.

“The first was our version of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ which was viewed over 15,000 times and reached more than 40,000 people.

“Our audience more than doubled when we followed that up with an adaptation of ‘Love Is All Around’ which was watched more than 42,000 times and reached over 80,000 people, and so we’re hoping for an even bigger hit with ‘All You Need Is Leam’.”

Gary Jones, who works in project support at BID Leamington, visited more than 20 retailers to film them singing lines from the adapted song with a variety of props, including Esqué Beauty in Bedford Street.

Alison added: “We couldn’t do it without such strong support from the town’s retailers and this time we have a real mix taking part from shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants to an estate agent, beauty salon, travel agent and insurer.

“We hope people will really get behind them by liking and sharing the video on social media, as well as supporting local businesses to help ensure our town centre is vibrant and successful.”

Among the activities taking place during Love Leam are a chocolate/truffle challenge at Cenu Cacao on February 14, Alice in Wonderland themed treasure hunt at Sharps Bedrooms on February 14 and 15, Carluccio’s opera night on February 18, and a range of Valentine’s menus in town centre restaurants from February 13 to 16.

Three hundred free Love Leam goodie bags will be handed out in and around the Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 15.

People are being encouraged to get involved in Love Leam by following @leamingtonguide on Twitter and Royal Leamington Spa Town Centre on

Facebook and using #loveleam on social media posts.

For more information about activities taking place during Love Leam, which runs until Saturday, March 14, visit www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk

