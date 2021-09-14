Leamington rescue dog named as one of the cutest dogs in the UK

Rescue dog Roo was named as a runner-up in the competition. Image supplied

A rescue dog living in Leamington has been named as one of the cutest dogs in the UK.

Moonpig, the personalised card and gifts online retailer, hosted a competition to find the cutest dog in the UK to celebrate International Dog Day and their birthday card range.

The competition, which received more than 3,800 entries, ran between August 14 and 24 across Moonpig’s social media pages.

Rosie, a 14 month German Shepherd from Hull took the top spot in the competition. Photo supplied

To crown the UK’s cutest dog, Moonpig called upon three judges; Becky Mayhew of Mind, the mental health charity; YouTuber and dog owner, Kate Murane; and Natalie Gethin, head of social at Moonpig.

The final vote was then left to the public, who named Leamington rescue dog Roo as a runner-up in the competition. Rosie, a 14 month German Shepherd from Hull took the top spot.

Lucie Baker-Wyse, Roo's owner, said: "We adopted Roo in April 2019 - she was abandoned as a puppy along with her siblings in Cyprus, and was taken in by an amazing charity.

"We were fortunate enough to be given the chance to adopt her from the UK, and the rest is history.

"We knew we always wanted a rescue dog - there's so many beautiful babies out there needing homes, and they really deserve a second chance in life.

"Poor Roo didn't have the easiest start, as when only 10 months old, she needed double knee surgery for a condition called luxating patella.

"You would think this would slow her down, but with metal knees, Roo is always the speediest in the park!

"She's a really bright girl, and we love learning new tricks together. After a morning zoom, she likes to snooze all day until it's dinner time - she's very much like a cat (but don't tell her that!)

"Roo's favourite snacks are carrots, but she'll do anything for sausages. Her most enthusiastic trick is 'wave', and also loves zooming after her tennis ball.

"It was amazing to see Roo featured by Moonpig, and especially for her to be their runner-pup.

"I really hope it showcases how amazing it can be to rescue a dog, and how much love they have to give."

Roo has an Instagram account to follow search: @roo_rescuee

Moonpig also has a long-standing partnership with Mind, and it was pleased that Becky Mayhew joined the judging panel, to not just partake in the competition, but also highlight the impact animals can have on mental well-being.

Becky Mayhew from Mind said: “Lots of people find that being around animals is calming and enjoyable.

"Whether you have a pet of your own or spend time with someone else’s, connecting with animals can have a positive impact on your well-being.

"It can improve your mood, reduce feelings of stress and help you feel more relaxed. If you’re looking for ways to connect with a furry friend, you could try pet-sitting or dog walking”.