Leamington rapper's latest song and music video by his videographer friend has anti-knife and drugs crime message

An up-and-coming Leamington rap artist has released a new song with an accompanying music video made by his videographer friend which carries an anti drugs and knife-crime message.

Tyler Rooke, 27, who goes by he MC name C.T and his friend Jake Moore have released GWOP - a street slang term for money.

The song contains lyrics and the video has a theme and tell a story which aim to deter young people from getting involved in violent drugs-related crime and County Lines gangs.

Leamington rapper Tyler Rooke, aka C T Soloman.

Tyler said: "It's about the severe loss of life we see on our streets daily due to the surge in knife crime regarding drug dealing and county lines that we have all heard about.

"In Jake's video we see the struggles of a helpless police officer in the area where these youths hang out and how uninterested they are in his nature of goodwill.

"All they want to do is smoke, drink and make money not knowing who they are coming into contact with, not caring where they go in life only to be met with an abrupt and sudden end.

"I subtly narrate this throughout the video as it plays out.

Still from the video created by Jake Moore for C.T's song GWOP.

"We see this rise in crime in heavily gentrified areas where predominantly low-income families are housed and with lack of knowledge regardless of what the reason may be, we are seeing too many young people die.

"This is why I chose to cover this story in my video, because I personally feel that a lot of rap music makes this lifestyle seem glamourous when in actual fact it is the complete opposite.

"I want to show the youth that we can be cool and emotionally aware of ourselves without the need for 'acting gangster' or carrying a knife.

"Overall, the message to young people is that we can tackle knife crime through art and expression.

Still from the video created by Jake Moore for C.T's song GWOP.

Tyler is currently working with Fridays in Coventry which is a weekly event which aims to give young people aged from 11 to 18 a safe and enjoyable Friday evening.

He is also performing on the Resonate Stage at the Godiva Festival at 6.30pm on Saturday.