Leamington racing driver uses pedal power to beat 500-mile cycle challenge for children's hospital

Leamington racing driver Jordan King has crossed the finish line in first place after taking on a 500-mile cycling challenge across the Scottish Highlands and raising over £8,000 for a hospital which has a special place in his heart.

Jordan is usually more accustomed to driving Formula 2 race cars but he ditched his four wheels in favour of two to ride the North Coast 500 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Jordan at John O' Groats

Often described as ‘Scotland’s Route 66’, the journey along the coast is usually a favourite with motorists, but ready for a challenge, Jordan mounted his bike instead and pushed off from his starting point in Inverness.

Cycling for five days, Jordan made his way west across the country to his first pit-stop in Shieldaig, and then followed the coast north with further stops in Ullapool, Durness and Wick, before tackling the last leg back down to Inverness.

Though the journey was demanding and on some days the weather was unkind, Jordan told himself to keep pedalling as he thought of Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which saved his life as a child.

When Jordan was just 11-months-old, he was diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour, a type of kidney cancer that usually only affects children.

Jordan King in training for the cycle challenge

Fortunately, after an operation to remove the tumour and a course of chemotherapy treatment, Jordan’s parents were elated to hear that their son had been given the all clear.

Now 25-years-old, Jordan has gone from strength-to-strength in health and career, and has raced in 24 Hours of Le Mans, FIA Formula 2 and the Indianapolis 500 this year alone.

Jordan said: “I was so young when I was diagnosed with Wilm’s tumour that I don’t really remember it at all, but I know had it not been for Birmingham Children’s Hospital I wouldn’t be here today. I just wanted to give something back and say thank you.

“Most people drive the North Coast 500, but as driving is my day job, I thought cycling it might be a bit more of a challenge – and it was.

"There were so many hills to tackle and it’s safe to say my F2 car seat is a lot more comfortable than a saddle, but I’m really overwhelmed with everyone’s support and that I’ve managed to raise so much for the charity.”

Miranda Williams, public fundraising manager at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We know how busy Jordan is, flying from circuit to circuit, so we’re grateful to him for taking time out to raise money for us.

"He has an inspirational story to tell and is a testament of the impact our life-saving work has on thousands of kids every year, who can go on to lead full and successful lives.”

If Jordan’s story has inspired you to fundraise for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity or you would like to donate, visit www.bch.org.uk, email fundraising@bch.org.uk or call 0121 333 8506.