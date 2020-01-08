Leamington pub closure causes wedding celebration concern for couple

The sudden closure of a popular Leamington pub has left a couple's plans to hold a dream wedding celebration in July up in the air.

Emma Faulder, who currently lives in South Oxfordshire, and her fiancee Robert Haycox from Leamington had made firm plans to have their wedding celebration at The Cricketers in Archery Road near Victoria Park after a ceremony at the registry office in Warwick.

Emma Faulder and Robert Haycox

The Cricketers has a special place in the couple's hearts as it was the first Leamington pub they went to together.

The couple wanted to have an informal but long celebration at the pub including a barbecue and a band with the party due to run from 2pm to closing.

This, Emma has said, was all arranged with the pub's management.

And Emma was about to send out invitations and her family, who are travelling over from France for the event, had already bought a large quantity of champagne to use for toasts during the event.

But the pub closed suddenly over the Christmas period with no explanation as to why by the people who were running it.

Emma said: "It now seems that, without any warning at all, The Cricketers has closed.

"We heard the news second-hand from a friend who knows someone who had been working there.

"Apparently, at the end of their shift, they were told there was no need to come back to work again as the pub was closed with immediate effect.

"I have been sending messages to The Cricketers, which I can see they have been reading, but I have had no response.

"They have not even had the courtesy to call or reply to my messages to say that they are closing.

"Having already informed all of our guests of the date and venue of our wedding, purchased a significant amount of wine and champagne and created our wedding menus, we are left so disappointed - and more importantly without a wedding venue with less than six months until the day.

"Finding somewhere suitable in the first week of July now looks impossible and The Cricketers still haven't even bothered to tell us that the pub is no-longer trading."

"I know the pubs can run on a bit of a knife edge but it would have been nice for them to have told us that our event can't go ahead as planned."

The Courier has sent a message to the pub via its Facebook page and at the time of publication had not received any response.