Leamington project that helps homeless and vulnrable people inviting public to its open day

A Leamington-based project that helps homeless and vulnerable people will be holding an open day next week.

The Salvation Army Way Ahead Project, which is based in Chapel Street, is inviting residents across the Warwick district to go along to their open day to learn more about what they do and to help them raise vital funds.

A spokesperson from The Salvation Army Way Ahead Project said: “We are holding an open day on Saturday September 14 from 10.30am to 1.30pm for the community to come into the Way Ahead project and see what we do.

“We will have a couple of talks from ex-service users on how their lives have transformed, two volunteers will be speaking. We will also have a sponsored shave by a visitor we helped who wants to give back.

"It will be done a local barber at Flex Barbers, who does a homeless cut once a month for us here.

“The idea behind it is for the community to see we are not just a soup kitchen, we actually transform lives around, to hopefully sign up new volunteers and of course we are raising funds for the project to keep on running.”

The Salvation Army in Chapel Street, which is home to the Salvation Army Way Ahead Project in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.

On the open day from 10.30am to noon people can meet the project’s volunteers and visitors as they show their skills in stone painting and cookery.

From noon to 12.30pm two services users and one of the volunteers will share their stories and from 12.30pm to 1pm people can enjoy refreshments.

From 1pm to 1.30pm the sponsored shave will take place where a visitor will have both their head and beard shaved to raise money for the project.