Leamington primary school children choose new playground equipment after Warwick company helps secure final funding

From the left, Nicola Rawlings (PTA), Anja Gill (PTA), Alistair Clark (AC Lloyd Homes), pupils Freddie David (10), Jenson Godfrey (8) and Clemency Bond (9) with Radford Semele C of E Primary School head teacher Katie Benson. Photo supplied

New playground equipment has been chosen by children at a Leamington primary school after the final piece of funding was secured from a Warwick company.

The majority of the current wooden playground apparatus at Radford Semele C of E Primary School in School Lane has been removed because it was too costly to repair.

Head teacher Katie Benson asked pupils for their views on the replacement equipment and the school council voted on a climbing frame which children from reception to year six could use alongside a fitness trail featuring a balance tube, horizontal bars and a metal slalom on safe surfacing.

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) raised £10,000 and the same amount was allocated from the school budget which left a shortfall of £13,000.

Anja Gill, co-chair of the PTA, approached Warwick-based AC Lloyd Homes, and the company was only too happy to donate the difference.

Contractors will start to install the climbing frame and Fitness Trail in the summer holidays ready for when the pupils return in September.

Katie Benson, head teacher, said this was going to make a massive difference to the pupils’ outdoor playtime.

“Unfortunately, we don’t really have much playground equipment at the moment because it had to be removed for health and safety reasons,” she said.

“We wanted equipment that was accessible for all ages but challenging for our older children to play on and improve their physical fitness to make sure that they are active all the way through primary school play times.

“We asked the children for their ideas and they had a wide choice of equipment from different companies to choose from and the school council narrowed it down before voting on the chosen climbing frame.

“The school also wanted to create a modern fitness trail which was engaging and the donation from AC Lloyd to add to the funding already secured means we can do everything we wanted to do.

“It is incredible that all the pupils from reception to year six will now have playground equipment which they will find challenging, enjoyable and exciting as well as keeping fit because it is all designed for body resistance when the children are playing.

“AC Lloyd’s contribution will make a huge difference to the children at Radford Semele for years to come because we are able to install some really fantastic equipment for them.”

Alistair Clark, the managing director of AC Lloyd Homes, said it was a pleasure to have given the final piece of the financial jigsaw.

He added: “We are currently working in Radford Semele at our The Cricketers development and when we were approached by the PTA, our board had no hesitation in agreeing to donate the £13,000 that was needed to complete the project.