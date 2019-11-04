Leamington Post Office branch closed for third time this year

Leamington's main Post Office branch has had to close again for the third time this year.

A notice in the window at the branch in Bath Street, along with the Spar store it is attached to, says that the building has had to close due to a leak in the roof and Post Office customers are being redirected to the other Leamington Bbranch in Clarendon Street at the other end of the town centre with branches at Stanley Court in Sydenham or in Heathcote Road, Whitnash, being the other closest alternatives.

The signs in the windows for the Post Office branch in Bath Street.

A Post Office spokeswoman has said: "There has been a flood at the branch.

The branch closed for a month from May 22 "due to unforeseen circumstances" and again in June for a few days due to a leak in the roof of the building.

The Post Office Limited helpline number is 03457 223344.

To check if the Bath Street branch is re-opened call 01926 887144.