Leamington Poppy Appeal team thanks community for help in raising mammoth fundraising total

The team behind the Leamington Poppy Appeal are thanking the community for their help in raising the mammoth amount that was raised for the 2018 appeal.

The 2018 appeal, which took place in and around Leamington, ran until September 30 this year and managed to raise more then £67,000.

Poppies gv. Photo by The Royal British Legion.

The team behind Leamington's branch of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal are now busy working towards the launch of this year's appeal, which will be based in a new location in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

In previous years the Poppy Appeal was set up in upper floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, either in the space by Marks and Spencer or in the space between the former Virgin Media store next to Animal and Superdry.

However, this year the team will be based inside the former Virgin Media shop, which has been empty for a couple of years. The appeal base at the shop unit will officially launch on October 26 at 10.30am and will run every day for two weeks from 10am to 4pm.

Patricia Edgington, organiser of the Leamington Poppy Appeal, has written a letter thanking the community for their support and their fundraising.

She said: "Once again I have had the honour of carrying out the duties of Poppy Appeal Organiser for Leamington and the surrounding districts.

"The 2018 Appeal closed on the 30th September and I am pleased to report that the area raised a total of £67,386.81.

"This is once again up on previous years.

"I would like to take this opportunity of thanking everyone for their continued support from the general public to volunteers, to the assistance of The Royal Priors in allowing us to stand on the Upper Mall, and to Henry Isons for their support during the year in allowing us to work from their premises.

"Without all your support the area would not be so successful.

"We are now into the 2019 Appeal and I am pleased to say that our launch will again be held in The Royal Priors Upper Mall on Saturday the 26th October at 10.30am.

"The Royal Priors are this year able to offer us a unit on the Upper Mall for two weeks up to and including the 8th November and we look forward to seeing you all during that time.

"Remembrance Sunday is the 10th November this year and once again the Parade will commence from Regent Street and this will be headed by the veterans in cars provided by (Taylors) Co-operative Funeral Directors.

"May I , once again, thank you all for your continued support to such a good and worthy cause and I look forward to seeing you during the Poppy Appeal."