Leamington night shelter 'overwhelmed' by support from community

The team at a night shelter in Leamington have been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

During December the LWS Night Shelter runs a 'reverse Advent calendar' where people put an item needed by the shelter in a box every day. This is then donated to the shelter.

The LWS Night Shelter logo. Photo by LWS Night Shelter.

The shelter has been open from December 20 and will continue to be open up until the morning of January 1 for the festive period.

A spokesperson from LWS Nigh Shelter said: "We usually open on Friday and Saturday nights but over the Christmas period we will be open for 12 days straight, running from the evening of December 20 through to the morning of January 1.

"We know that Christmas and New Year can be a really difficult time for people, especially those who are homeless and vulnerably-housed and may not be in contact with friends and family, so we want to make the season a little easier for them.

"We will be open from 7.30pm through to 10.30am each day (our usual opening times) and, as usual, will be providing hot food, a safe place to sleep and company.

"We have had overwhelming support from the local community.

"This includes individuals and workplaces taking part in our Reverse Advent Calendar appeal, individual donations of goods and money, and donations of food from local businesses and supermarkets.

"There are also, of course, all the volunteers who have signed up to give their time over the 12 days.

"We have had over 100 applications which is just fantastic! Without this support we couldn't do what we do so we would like to thank everyone who has come together to allow another Christmas of extended opening."

