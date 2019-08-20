Leamington National Lottery draw winner is aiming for his young family to be set for life with £120,000 prize money

Lottery winner Sam Lawton from Leamington has said his £120,000 prize has come at the "best possible time" for he and his young family.

Former Campion School pupil Sam, 19, who works as a data analyst was at the Coombe Abbey Hotel today where he was revealed by The National Lottery as a winner of the second prize of receiving £10,000 a month for 12 months in its Set For Life draw, which took place last Monday (August 12).

It was the first time Sam, who currently lives in a two bedroom council house with his partner former Myton School pupil Connie Bell, 20, and their one-year-old son Noah, had played the lottery.

And he said that , first and foremost, the money will be put to good use paying for an intense driving course so he can get his licence and buy his first car, putting down a deposit for a house and then paying for a trip for he and Connie to New York to see the sights and visit a friend who lives there.

Sam said: "It's quite surreal, just the concept of winning the lottery at such a young age.

"The feeling hasn't quite set in yet.

Sam Lawton and his partner Connie Bell celebrate their win in the National Lottery's Set for Life draw.

"£120,000 is an unbelievable amount of money to win and if we were older we'd be able to retire on it but what we do with this money now could help to set us up for life.

"It opens up a lot of opportunities for us."

Connie added; "I keep thinking that somebody is going to call us and say 'sorry, we got the wrong people'."

Sam currently gets a lift in to work from Connie, otherwise it takes about an hour for him to walk in.

He said: "Learning to drive is a priority. I'm over the walking thing. There'll be no more Ubers or taxis.

Connie added: "And no more 'Connie's taxi'"

Sam entered the Set For Life draw via the National Lottery app which he had downloaded and set up and account for that day having seen an advert on television.

He the received a message to say he had won the second prize.

He said: "I called to confirm that we had won and the guy on the helpline put me on hold to go and check.

"It was an intense five minutes.

"I was expecting him to come back and tell me it was a mistake.

"But we got the confirmation and our emotions have been running high from there on"

Sam's five winning numbers were 3, 20, 26, 27 and 32.

The Set For Life draw draw costs £1.50 per line to play and the first prize is £10,000 every month for 30 years.

