Leamington Muslims make generous donation to Warwick District Foodbank

Muslims in Leamington have made their annual bumper donation to the Warwick District Foodbank.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, who worship at the Baitul Ehsan Centre in Adelaide Road have been, bringing the items to the mosque in recent weeks and the collection was made just before Christmas.

Irfan Hanif, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Leamington Spa said: "We are delighted to support such a noble cause in the area. Nobody should have to be homeless, so we wanted to do our part to help our brothers and sisters on the streets of our area with food.

"We believe that it is our duty to stand by our countrymen and women as one of the core teachings of Islam is that ‘loyalty to one’s nation is part of faith’."