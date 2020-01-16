Leamington MP 'hopeful' that popular pub in town will reopen soon

Leamington MP Matt Western has posted on his social media pages to say that he is 'hopeful' a popular Leamington pub will reopen after it closed suddenly and unexpectedly over the Christmas and New Year period.

Matt has said: "Good news for Leamington residents - I have received confirmation that the Cricketers Arms will hopefully reopen in a month's time.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

"The Cricketers is a real community asset, just like so many other local pubs in the constituency.

"I look forward to it being reopened.

"Unfortunately, three British pubs close their doors for good every day. We must do all we can to save our locals.

"I will continue to support our pubs, because they bring people together and boost our local economy."

For more on the closure of The Cricketers click here.