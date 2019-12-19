Leamington MP campaigns to have town's main Post Office branch re-opened

Recently re-elected Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has requested that the Government intervenes to re-open the main Post Office branch in Leamington after it closed a few months ago.

The Post Office branch, located in the old Spar shop on Bath Street, first shut earlier this summer.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

It subsequently re-opened until being shut again not long after that.

And a company spokeswoman has now confirmed that the branch is closed indefinitely.

She said:"Unfortunately it has become necessary to close the branch because of an issue with the roof.

"We are waiting for it to be fixed.

"However, I can’t provide details as to when the Post Office will be able to re-open at this stage."

When the issues with the premises first became apparent, Mr Western wrote to the Minister urging they act and ensure it was re-opened.

Due to the Bath Street branch closure the Clarendon Street branch -the only operational Post Office in the town centre - is inundated with customers who could be seen queuing out the door yesterday (Wednesday December 18) for the Christmas deadline for second class post.

Mr Western wrote to the Government again on the same day to demand that it intervenes and influences the Post Office to re-open the Bath Street branch.

Speaking about his campaign, Mr Western said: “For many, the Post Office provides vital services to which they rely on.

"It is simply not right that residents now have drastically reduced access to a Post Office, especially around Christmas time.

"This is particularly an issue to those with access issues and the elderly.”

He added, “Now I’m back at work, I’ve written to the Minister responsible to urge them to help re-open the branch as a matter of urgency.

"I will share their response with residents as soon as they get back to me.”

In November, the Post Office announced it was seeking a new premises for its main branch in the town centre.

The nearest branches to Bath Street are in Clarendon Street and at Stanley Court in Sydenham.