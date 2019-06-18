Leamington MP appeals for help after lead stolen from village church roof

Thieves have stolen lead from the roof of a village church and Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western has launched an appeal for people to help to have the damage repaired.

The theft happened at St Chads church in Church Hill, Bishops Tachbrook, sometime overnight between June 1 and 2.

The damage and loss will cost at least £80,000 to rectify and Mr Western has launched an appeal via social media for people to support the church financially.

He has posted a video on his Twitter page in which he and church minister Elaine Scrivens talk about the theft, the cost of replacing the lead and how the community has responded.

Elaine said: "We're hoping not to replace it with lead.

"We're hoping to get permission off the diocese and English Heritage to replace it with a type of coated steel."

The church's insurers and loss adjusters will only give £7,500 for the external work plus this amount again for any internal damage.

Mr Western said: "That's desperate.

"This is a plea to the community and the wider community to come forward with funds because the church is having to be closed now.

"This is a really tragic story.

St Chads church in Bishops Tachbrook. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

"If you can come forward and help out with any sort of contribution then that would be terrific.

"And whoever is behind this, please do not come back again. It's desperate what you have done."

Elaine said: "A lot of people have already come forward.

"There is going to be a gala dinner at the Leopard and something at the sports and social club.

"The community has really pulled together so out of adversity has come something really good.

"St Margaret's church in Whitnash has already offered £1,000."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police/West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 132/02/06/19

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

To contact the church call 426922, email elaine.scrivens@gmail.com or visit http://www.bishopstachbrook.com/st-chads