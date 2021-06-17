Leamington model and personal trainer launches his own clothing line to bounce back from personal setbacks caused by lockdown

Leamington model and personal trainer Laurence Johnson has launched his own clothing brand LOJO Activewear.

A Leamington man has bounced back from the disappointments caused by lockdown by using his love of sports and fashion to inspire him to set up his own clothing company.

Laurence Johnson, 24, had graduated from Loughborough University in 2019 and was living in Melbourne, Australia. He had aspirations to become a professional golfer before he had to return to England in March last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Not to let this get him down, Laurence used his experience of working as a model signed to Established Model Management in London since 2015 and his knowledge as a qualified personal trainer to use and launched LOJO Activewear during the middle of the second lockdown in January.

He is responsible for all aspects of the business having designed its first website, sourced the products and marketed the clothing via social media channels such as @lojoactivewear on Instagram.

Laurence said: "Everyone has their own story; this is what makes us as humans unique, we all have different goals and ambitions, success is not a destination, it’s a journey.

"I wanted to create an activewear brand that embraces this and empowers people to achieve their goals by creating a stylish, comfortable, quality product. If you look good, you feel good."