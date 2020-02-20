Leamington man publishes seventh book

A Leamington man has just published his seventh book with a continuing theme combining a mixture of comedy, horror and science fiction in one story.

Oliver Cofler, who writes under name Mark Z. Kammell, has published a new book called 'Broken Mirror'.

The book is a psychological thriller of sorts and involves a woman who turns up unannounced at this guy’s house, and tries to kill him. He has no idea why and no idea who she is.

As the story transpires she has murdered six people in the local village, apparently without motive. He tries to work out what’s going on, worried that his past is catching up with him. It is, but not in the way that he was expecting.

The self-published book is available on Amazon.

Oliver, who is originally from London, has lived in Leamington for 20 years where he works as a self-employed logistics consultant.

His six other books started out as thrillers with a sci-fi / horror twist, are quite action-packed and definitely don't take themselves too seriously. A few of the books have shared characters, mainly the police, although the books are not police procedurals in any way.

He said: "I’ve always been an avid reader, and played around with writing. I travelled a lot for work a few years ago and spent some time in hotel rooms to see if I could write anything.

"It’s been a bit hit and miss, and I’ve started and given up on lots of ideas, but it has become a bit of a bug, images in my head that I try and get onto paper.

"I love the sense of losing myself in something for a few hours or days. I’m never really sure why things come out the way they do, and I have a long way to go still to develop."

His first six books are as follows: 'Falling', the second is called 'Kings of the Night', followed by 'White Eyes', then 'An Innocent Man', with his fifth book entitled as 'Unspeakable Things' and 'Another Kingdom' as his sixth book.