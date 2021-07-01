Leamington Half Marathon: Road closures and other details for next weekend's event

The Leamington Half Marathon.

Rolling road closures will take place throughout the day along the route of the Leamington Half Marathon on Sunday July 11.

Roads in Leamington town centre, Lillington, Cubbington, Weston-under-Wetherley, Hunningham, Offchurch, and Radford Semele will be closed to ensure the safety of the 2,000 runners taking part, motorists, and the general public.

The organisers have said: "Previous years proved to be incredibly popular, and the race this year will be in an altered Covid secure format to ensure it is as safe and enjoyable for all those taking part.

"The race is brought to you by Raceways Events CIC, a community interest company who donate all their profits the Leamington based charity Marathon Kids UK.

"Through events like the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, you are helping to inspire children to become physically active through running."