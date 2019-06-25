Leamington food producer is rolling out vegan pastry snack for Aldi

A Leamington food producer has developed a new vegan sausage roll which is being sold in Aldi stores across the country.

Shire Foods, in Tachbrook Road, has launched the No Sausage Rolls with Aldi as part of its ongoing relationship with the retailer.

It will supply more than 100,000 of the tasty vegan snacks to Aldi stores each week - helping to provide even more choice for the estimated 3.5million people in the UK who favour a plant-based diet.

While the new product is not the first vegan offering that Shire Foods has developed, it is the first that will be readily available on supermarket shelves, joining Shire’s existing range of pies and pasties in Aldi’s 830 stores across the UK.

Kevin Newey, Commercial Manager at Shire Foods, said: “We’ve worked closely with Aldi to create a delicious vegan-friendly product for shoppers to enjoy, and we’re confident that the No Sausage Rolls will be incredibly popular with vegans and non-vegans alike.

“Our long-standing partnership with Aldi has helped us to grow significantly in recent years, as well as providing us with the stability to develop new products and expand our range. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

The production line at Shire Foods in Leamington.

Shire Foods uses only the finest ingredients in all its products and maintains the highest standards of welfare in everything it does, earning a Brand Reputational Compliance AA* accreditation, as well as a membership of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.

The business, which employs approximately 130 people, has worked with Aldi since 2008. During that time, it has experienced rapid growth, creating an additional thirty jobs in its production site to meet the growing demand.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “Collaborating with British suppliers has been key to our growth, so we’re pleased to be able to support Shire Foods with the launch of their No Sausage Rolls.

"Their fantastic range of pies and pasties have already proven popular with our shoppers and we’re already seeing fantastic feedback for the new vegan offering too.”

The vegan sausage rolls on the production line at Shire Foods in Leamington.

Aldi is committed to working with British suppliers, and their long-term partnerships have seen them ranked the best-performing supermarket for compliance with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice for six consecutive years.