Leamington Food and Drink Festival visitors could be in with the chance of winning shopping vouchers

Visitors to the Leamington Food Festival this weekend will have the chance to win free shopping vouchers if they choose to walk, cycle or use public transport when travelling to the event.

As part of the ongoing Choose How You Move Leamington campaign, users of the free app-based reward programme that visit Leamington Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday and log their green travel will be entered into a prize draw to win a £25 Royal Priors Shopping voucher; two vouchers are up for grabs.

Sarah Jones, Royal Priors Shopping Centre Manager, James Webb, Art in the Park competition winner and Councillor George Illingworth, Chairman of Warwick District Council inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington. Photo submitted.

Two lucky winners have already received their vouchers for travelling sustainably to the Art in the Park event that took place in the Jephson Gardens in August.

Additionally, those travelling by train to Leamington to visit the Food Fest could win an on the spot prize and can enter into the prize draw to win a fabulous foodie hamper valued at £150.

Visitors can take their valid train ticket (dated either September 7 or September 8) to the information tent where they could win one of these fantastic prizes: an apron, a cotton

shopper, a keep cup or a drinks token (to use at the Festival only).

The BetterPoints app is available for free download now through the App store and Play store, and local users will be automatically entered into the local Choose How You Move Leamington programme.

The programme – which runs until the end of October 2019 - aims to encourage anyone who lives, works, shops in or visits Leamington Spa to log their green travel in return for BetterPoints that are redeemable on the high street in a range of independent and big brand shops, or can be donated to local and national charities.

The programme also seeks to support the aims of Coventry and Warwickshire’s Year of Wellbeing partnership with those taking part in the scheme also benefitting from a boost to their health and fitness by monitoring their levels of physical activity through the app, even earning virtual medals as they hit their fitness and travel milestones.