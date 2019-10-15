Leamington florist among five from Moreton Morrell College to compete in UK final

A blooming brilliant quintet from Moreton Morrell College including one from Leamington will be putting their floristry skills to the test in a national competition later this year.

The five students will head to the WorldSkills UK final in November, which takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, and compete against some of the UKs top florists.

Mary Snee, from Leamington, Jen Jones, from Nottingham, Renata Egan-Wyer, from Worcester, Jodie Owen, from Coventry and Hannah Beckley, from Evesham, will all be representing Moreton Morrell College in the competition.

Hannah has been entered as a wildcard, so will not be able to win a medal, but as she is under the age of 23 will have a chance of being selected to the national squad if she achieves a high mark.

She could then be in line to represent her country at the WorldSkills final in Shanghai in 2021.

The college saw floristry success at the WorldSkills 2019 final in Kazan, Russia. Elizabeth Newcombe received a Medallion of Excellence for her performance and used Moreton Morrell College as a training base.

Elizabeth was trained by Laura Leong and Linda Owen, and was accompanied by course leader Jane Benefield to Kazan.

Jane said: “We’re over the moon that all five of these outstanding florists have reached this stage, it really is unheralded for a college to have this many students in the UK final,” she said.

“At Moreton Morrell College, and across WCG, we are huge advocates for WorldSkills. The competitions are a brilliant way to develop students and recognise those who excel in their chosen area.

“It was a privilege to accompany Elizabeth to Kazan and see her shine on the world stage.

“On behalf of everyone at Moreton Morrell College I’d like to congratulate Jen, Mary, Renata, Jodie and Hannah on what is a fantastic achievement.”

For more information about floristry at Moreton Morrell College, visit www.wcg.ac.uk/courses or call 0300 456 0049.