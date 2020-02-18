Leamington firefighters respond to multiple kitchen fires

Firefighters from the Leamington Fire Station have responded to multiple kitchen related fire incidents this week.

Crews were mobilised to two separate incidents for unattended cooking left on hobs in a kitchen.

After the incidents officials with the Leamington Fire Station posted the following message on social media: "Please remember to remove all items from hobs if you get distracted by the phone or door, and especially if you are going out."

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters responded to two kitchen related fire calls over a two-day period.

The first call occurred on Sunday February 16 in Cornwall Place and the latest one was yesterday (Monday February 17) in Bedford Street, Leamington.

Kitchen fire attended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in Leamington