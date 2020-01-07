Leamington father wants motorcyclists to 'make heaven hear their engines' in memory of his young son

Motorcyclists in and around Leamington are being invited to ride in honour of a three-year-old boy who died recently.

Romeo Teixeira died of a brain tumour on December 30 2019.

Romeo Teixeira

His father Leandro has spoken of how his son have a love of motorcycles and has contacted groups of riders to see if their members are able to take part in the funeral at St Mary's church in Leamington on Thursday January 23 from about 1.30pm.

Leandro said: "Romeo loved motorbikes so much just like his daddy.

"He would always help me to fix them.

"Please help me make his last wish come true.

"I am asking each and every biker to join him for one last wish, I want anyone and everyone and I want loads.

“I want the sound of bikes loud enough for the heavens to hear.”

Riders can be part of the procession which will travel from the church to Leamington cemetery and can also rider to the wake at St Patrick's Irish Club in Adelaide Road.

For more information call Leandro on 07712190655.

More details can be found on the Romeos Funeral Ride and Lil Romeo's Cancer Journey Facebook pages.

Romeo was diagnosed with the tumour in June last year and was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

His parents have said they are heartbroken about the loss but proud of how bravely their eldest son fought.

Leandro had to give up his job at waste management contractor Veolia to be by his son’s side and has set up a gofundme page to help support his family.

For more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-romeo-with-cancer-brain-tumour