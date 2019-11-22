Leamington family's haunted house event raised hundreds for Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for the Warwickshire Search and Rescue team thanks to a Leamington family which turned their home into a haunted house for Halloween.

Jenny Rudel and her family who live in Albert Street, were considering not hosting the event this year, such was the mood among residents over their concern for missing 91-year-old Ronald Lovell who has now, sadly, been confirmed dead.

Photo from the Rudel's Haunted House event at their house in Leamington on Halloween.

But the family decided to decorate the house again this year and asked children and adults who visited for donations to Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team who helped in the search for Mr Lovell.

And the event raised almost £750 for the cause.

"The haunted house was a huge success.

"Myself and my family were completely overwhelmed by the support shown by the public,all our friends and neighbours who managed to raise an amazing £7.

Photo from the Rudel's Haunted House event at their house in Leamington on Halloween.

"We wanted to show our gratitude to the Warwickshire search and rescue team who worked so hard for our neighbour Ronald Lovell and all the other people that they continue to help.

"We wanted to say a huge thank you to Tesco who donated lots of treats for children visiting the house and a special thank you to Morrisons who not only donated treats but,the staff also did a collection for our charity bucket.

"The kindness shown by so many has been amazing and we're so glad that everyone enjoyed their spooky experience at our haunted house."

Jenny's husband Liam made many of the decorations and scary creatures for the event.

Photo from the Rudel's Haunted House event at their house in Leamington on Halloween.

She said: "I hope we can continue to host our haunted house for many years to come."

https://www.warksar.org.uk/