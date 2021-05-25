Leamington estate that has 39 different languages spoken by families across the world needs your help to create an amazing cookbook

Sydni Centre volunteers Gladys, Romy, Hilary and John during 'veg bag day'. Photo supplied

The team at a community centre in Sydenham have launched a fundraising drive to create a cookbook to help commemorate 50 years of the estate where the centre is located.

This year the Sydenham Estate is commemorating the 50th anniversary since its founding.

Jerome Tucker, a volunteer and trustee at the Sydni Centre said: "The design was an innovation for it's day separating cars and pedestrians with green open spaces between the houses.

Sheila, one of the team members at the Sydni Centre during 'veg bag day'. Photo supplied

"The architect was Sir Frederick Gibberd and the design is known as the 'Radburn system'

"The history of the area and the development of the estate is described in the Sydenham History Group's book 'A Celebration of Sydenham'

"To commemorate the anniversary and also in memory of Mota Singh who died recently and was instrumental in creating the Sydni Centre there is a new mural on the centre wall."

As well as this the team at the centre also have a cook book project but they need the public's help to raise the money needed to complete the project.

Jerome said: "On the Sydenham Estate 39 different languages are spoken by families from many different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

"We want to celebrate this diversity and bring the community together by producing a cookbook where the recipes are collected from the local community.

"More than a traditional cookbook, we want to tell the stories behind all these recipes and for it to be full of family stories and good memories.

"It is all about sharing food, friendship and love. So far we have collected over 75 recipes with more to come. "

Sydni Centre volunteer Romy doing the veg bags at the Sydni Centre. Photo supplied

The team at the Sydni Centre need to raise at least £1,000 through their crowdfunding to create the community cook book.

As of Tuesday (May 25) the fundraising page stood at £340.

The team only have until June 15 to raise the money.

Jerome added: "We want to print the book and be able to distribute it free to every household on the estate and we are currently seeking donations and sponsors we need to complete the project."