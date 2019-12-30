Leamington community project clears nearly 4,500 used needles from the streets in a year

A community project in Leamington has cleared nearly 4,500 used needles from the streets in a year.

Volunteer group Leam Trash Friends, which was founded by Matt Langsford, is celebrating is one-year anniversary.

In that time the group, has worked to remove litter, needles, excess overgrowth and tackle fly-tipping in the community by holding regular clean-up sessions.

Within the first six weeks of the group being formed they cleared 1,446 used needles, three knives, 196 bags of street litter and two tonnes of other waste.

As well as holding the regular clean-up sessions the group has also held a number of clean-up events which have been attended by volunteers from a number of local businesses.

Leam Trash Friends was also shortlisted for the title of Warwick District Charity of the Year at the Leamington Business Awards in November.

Matt Langsford with volunteers. Photo supplied.

In the space of a year Leam Trash Friends have:

- removed 4483 used needles from the streets of the district

- removed around 29.5 tonnes of street litter and fly-tipping

- installed 25 signs encouraging behavioural change resulting in a reduction of street litter

Some of the volunteers at Leam Trash Friends. Photo submitted

- had more than 150 people give more than 1,600 hours of their time to help make the district cleaner

- received help and support from more than 50 local businesses whether that be financial donations, equipment donations or providing staff for clearance shifts

A spokesperson from Leam Trash Friends said: "We'd like to thank all of our incredible volunteers, and to everybody who has donated to our cause so far.

"A massive thank you to our sponsors, The Box Factory, Bravissimo and the Co-operative businesses who have continued to support us this past year.

"Our plans for the next year are to continue expanding our operations. We want to continue making our district a cleaner, safer and more pleasant area to live, work and visit."

To keep up-to-date about Leam Trash Friends go to: https://www.facebook.com/leamtrashfriends

Leam Trash Friends also welcome any donations towards their work. To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/street-clearance