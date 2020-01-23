Leamington Community Boxing Club coaches inspire Warwick charity's support group

Coaches from Leamington Community Boxing Club have given an inspirational training session to a Warwick charity's support group for young people/

The club's aim is to get out into the community and to help people however it can.

A team of young instructors from the club and head coach Babs Kandola, who was recently a nominee for the Unsung Hero award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019 event, held the session for Safeline's Young People’s Support Group .

Babs said: "“This is exactly the type of work the club is wanting to be a part of and aims to continue to do.”

Colin Walker, of Safeline, added: "“It was fantastic to see community support in action."

Based on the grounds of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Tachbrook Park Drive and Queensway in Leamington, the boxing club holds classes for all ages and abilities.

For more information find Leamington Community Boxing on Facebook.